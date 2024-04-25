Jennifer Garner's fans gush over her sweet gesture for child Fin — see intimate glimpse into family life

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom-of-three and her home life seems incredibly idyllic!

The Hollywood star is incredibly down-to-earth, and loves nothing more than cooking for her children, something that was evident in her latest video posted on Instagram.

The Alias actress has a long-running Pretend Cooking Show series on her feed, and the latest segment saw Jennifer make pancakes for her child, Fin, 15.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner treats child Fin in adorable home footage

In the footage, which can be viewed above, Jennifer was filled with joy as she made a stack of pancakes for Fin, revealing that it was their favorite food.

"I have a kid going to something early and I thought I'd make them their favorite pancakes," she said excitedly as she got to work in the kitchen. "But first, I need a little moment to myself, with my best girl," she added, as she doted over her pet dog.

© Getty Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children

In the comments section, fans were quick to praise Jennifer for being such a kind mom, with one writing: "If every person was like her in this world, we could have achieved world peace," while another wrote: "You are such a great mom!" A third added: "Can I be your child too!"

Jennifer is also mom to 18-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer Garner shares her three children with Ben Affleck

Jennifer and Ben separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage, but have remained on good terms since their split.

Ben went on to marry former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2022, one year after they rekindled their romance.

Jennifer is thought to have a good relationship with JLo too, and has even been pictured taking her child Fin and JLo's child Emme, 15, to Disneyland.

© Allen Berezovsky The Hollywood star with youngest child Samuel

JLo gushed over Jennifer during an interview with Vogue too. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

While Jennifer is notoriously private about her family, she did recently give a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans, where she spoke about her children.

© Gotham The star is notoriously private about her family life

When her oldest two, Violet and Fin, were asked to write some of their goals for the upcoming year as part of their family's New Year's Eve tradition, they couldn't have been more different.

"It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met," Jennifer explained.

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to reveal that this was part of a New Year's Eve tradition that she does every year with her kids, letting them all open up about their hopes and feelings.

© Getty Ben and now wife JLo - who gets on well with Jennifer Garner

"On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc," she said. "They never show it to me, I wish! I let them have their privacy whatever...!"

During the chat, Jennifer also spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves. "When I had my first, I was so over that kid," she admitted. "The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life so I wasn't so on top of them It gives them space."

