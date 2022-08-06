Cruz Beckham ups the ante in the boldest trousers The budding singer isn't afraid to experiment with his style

Considering his mother Victoria was renown for wearing all-black as a former Spice Girl, it's almost ironic how much Cruz Beckham loves to rock a colourful ensemble. The 17-year-old's comfort zone knows no bounds when it comes to colour schemes – and we love to see it.

Cruz recently took to social media to showcase a new hipster look. The budding singer sported a pair of mustard yellow trousers, a burnt-orange shirt and a black T-shirt layered underneath. He completed his outfit with a black baseball cap branding the letter 'M' on the front for all to see.

The star posed candidly in front of a wide-reaching picturesque setting boasting luscious greenery and rolling mountains. He relaxed on a large blue pouffe with a golden trim while scrolling on his phone.

He wore his frosted blonde tips swept back under the hat and accessorised with a simple gold chain necklace and a gold watch – letting his vivid fashion combination speak for itself.

Cruz looked arty in warm tones

The scenery shared by Cruz in the image is likely to be an Italian vista as the Beckham's have been soaking up the sun in the Amalfi Coast. The family were joined by Cruz and his girlfriend Tana Holding, who were spotted packing on the PDA as they kicked back off the coast of Neranoa, Italy. They were also joined by his younger sister Harper.

Cruz was spotted with girlfriend Tana in Italy

Cruz is no stranger to the VIP guestlist and often frequents celebrity-studded events and fashion shows. One of Cruz's best looks to date came about as the star attended the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

He sported a mustard and rhubarb two-tone suede varsity jacket from the luxury fashion house boasting the label’s statement insignia and a large elephant face embroidered on the back of the garment. He teamed the piece with a pair of navy trousers, a simple white tank top, a pair of blue suede shoes and a brown belt.

