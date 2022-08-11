Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cute nickname for Prince Charles revealed The Cambridge children have a close bond with their grandad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have the sweetest nickname for their grandfather Prince Charles.

The young royals call their granddad 'Grampa Wales' after his Prince of Wales title. Living close to each other in central London, we're sure the children get to spend lots of time with their beloved grandfather too.

WATCH: Prince Charles can't contain his laughter during official event

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in June, we saw just how much of a caring grandfather Prince Charles is as he kept Prince Louis entertained on his lap during one of his first big public appearances.

Charles' wife Duchess Camilla has grandchildren of her own, and she's also a step-grandmother to Charles' grandkids.

Charles is a doting grandfather

Speaking about the important role during a Cornwall visit, the royal said: "Well, what's so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us."

Just like using Prince Charles' title as his name, George, Charlotte and Louis use their mother and father's titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as their surname. All three siblings use the surname Cambridge, so they are George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge to everyone at school.

However, it's likely they won't be Cambridges forever though as when Prince Charles accedes to the throne, he will pass his Wales title down to the next in line which is Prince William, meaning that one day the three children will instead have the surname Wales.

The three children use the surname Cambridge

William and Harry grew up with the surname 'Wales', using it at school, at university and during their time in the army. William was known as Lieutenant Wales while Harry had the rank of Captain Wales.

The kids also have a very sweet name for their father William, as they call him 'Pops' instead of dad, according by a report by People magazine. How cute!

