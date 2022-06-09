Duchess Camilla has sweet photo of the Queen alongside Prince George The Duchess resides at Clarence House

A video of the Duchess of Cornwall was recently reshared as the Queen's essay competition draws to a close and we couldn't help but notice the sentimental photo the 74-year-old has in her home.

The touching snap, which is displayed on a decorative wooden table, shows the Queen alongside her three heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, in a throwback photo from Christmas 2019.

The video was shared by the Royal Commonwealth Society to remind applicants the deadline is fast approaching. This year's theme is "Our Commonwealth."

Camilla has a very close relationship with her mother-in-law and during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at the weekend, the Queen paid a touching tribute to the mother-of -two.

The frame behind Camilla shows the heartwarming

Her Majesty changed the social media account's header picture to one taken from her final appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside Camilla and the other members of the royal family.

The image shows Her Majesty, standing front and centre alongside her heirs; Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild Prince George, as well as the future consorts the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Camilla enjoyed a packed jubilee weekend and even managed to squeeze in a secret party, which she and Prince Charles held on behalf of Her Majesty just hours before the epic Party at the Palace.

The royal family appeared out in force on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The private reception was attended by the likes of Prince Edward, his wife the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Other royal attendees included the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Noticeably missing were Prince William and Kate as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then watched the spectacular acts which headlined the epic concert including the likes of Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli.

