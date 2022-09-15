Princess Kate reveals only Prince George understands Queen's death in emotional new update The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to crowds during a public outing on Thursday

The Princess of Wales has revealed how her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are coping with the death of their great-grandmother, the Queen. The Prince and Princess of Wales discussed the well-being of their young ones while speaking with crowds as they viewed floral tributes outside Sandringham.

READ: Bittersweet milestone for Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

When asked how her children were coping, Princess Kate revealed: "The children are doing well and they are being looked after at school." However, one crowd member was told George was said to understand the loss of his great-grandmother more than his younger siblings. One well-wisher explained: "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate gives moving new update on children

"She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well."

RELATED: Why Lambrook School is an extra safe choice for the Cambridge children

DISCOVER: How Prince William & Princess Kate are helping their children cope with grief at home

The royal couple greeted onlookers who gathered to catch a glimpse of the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales.

One royal well-wisher, 56-year-old Amanda Horn from Norfolk, told Kate: "You look very tired". The royal mum replied: "We are all very tired but the crowds and peoples’ support is keeping us going."

The Princess of Wales says Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are struggling to understand

There has been a lot of change in the royal family since the Queen's death, but the Prince of Wales has revealed he is trying to maintain a sense of "normality" for his three children.

Kate, William and their children had just moved their lives from London to Windsor.

Princess Kate gave an update about her children to crowds at Sandringham

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, started at Lambrook School on 8 September, the same day Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral.

Earlier in the week, the three children enjoyed a 'Welcome Day' for new pupils at the school. Their royal parents were seen walking hand-in-hand with the royal youngsters as they approached the gates of the school.

The Wales children enjoyed a 'Welcome Day' at Lambrook School last week

All three children wore their summer uniform, with Charlotte in a navy gingham summer dress, navy socks and black shoes, and Princes George and Louis looking smart in navy shorts and socks, black shoes and a green and white checked shirt.

MORE: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might attend the Queen's funeral

Despite the ongoing changes, the Prince of Wales explained how he and Kate were keen for the children to have as much "continuity" in their lives as possible.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.