WATCH: Princess Charlotte tells Prince George to bow to the Queen's coffin The royal siblings were two of the youngest mourners at the Queen's funeral

An adorable moment between siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte has been spotted by eagle-eyed royal fans. The pair were in Wellington Arch following Her Majesty's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where Charlotte, seven, could be spotted telling her big brother that he needed to bow as the Queen's coffin passed them.

The pair were filmed exchanging words as they waited for the coffin to be placed onto the royal hearse, where Charlotte can clearly be seen saying: "You need to bow" to George, who appears to be listening to his sister intently.

The second-in-line to the throne did indeed bow as the coffin passed the pair, and viewers took to Twitter to praise the sweet exchange between the brother and sister. One person wrote: "They can add levity to the most solemn of moments. Her telling her older brother what to do, is just cute," while another person added: "I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together."

The pair attended the funeral with their parents

The pair's younger brother, five-year-old Prince Louis, did not attend their great-grandmother's funeral, as it is likely that he was considered too young to attend the ceremony.

The Princess of Wales opened up about how her children are coping with the Queen's death at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries ahead of the Queen's funeral.

Australia's Governor-General David John Hurley said: "The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral,' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?"'

George and Charlotte followed the coffin with the Prince and Princess of Wales

Touching on Prince George's experience, Kate said that her eldest is "now sort of realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on."

