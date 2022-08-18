Chloe Madeley breaks silence on birth of baby girl with James Haskell The couple have been married since 2018

Chloe Madeley has opened up about the birth of her first child, a baby girl, with husband James Haskell.

MORE: Chloe Madeley makes huge announcement following baby news

The couple – who married in 2018 – initially confirmed the arrival of their daughter on Sunday by sharing a black and white photo of her hand on their social media accounts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Haskell announces exciting baby news live on Good Morning Britain

"We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter," they wrote. "We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride. Our baby girl was born Wednesday morning, 10/08/22, 8.36 am."

Now, Chloe has returned to social media again to speak about the arrival of her baby – and admitted it didn't go exactly to plan.

READ: Richard Madeley relives wife Judy's awkward wardrobe mishap amid Anne-Marie's fall

MORE: Good Morning Britain viewers criticise Richard Madeley following 'insensitive' comments

The new mum, 35, shared a snapshot showing her in labour, stood in a hospital room wearing just a maternity bra.

She wrote: "Forever grateful that even though my childbirth did not go to plan, I was surrounded by compassionate, skilled, knowledgeable and experienced women from start to finish.

READ: James Haskell shares details of lockdown life with wife Chloe and friendship with Mike Tindall

MORE: James Haskell and Chloe Madeley list their home on Airbnb

"Here is my deepest, most heartfelt thank you to all the midwives out there who pull long shifts, have to make difficult decisions under pressure, have seen a hell of a lot of good and bad, and exercise compassion and reassurance every single day for those under their care.

"Also to the obstetricians who are exactly where they need to be, exactly when they need to be there, and who manage to see the whole thing through with what seems to be complete ease."

READ: Chloe Madeley responds to critics over her royal wedding outfit

MORE: Chloe Madeley reveals why she doesn't want James Haskell to do Strictly

She then paid a loving tribute to her former rugby star husband. "And @jameshaskell, after I nearly fired you from your post for fear you would be at another DJ gig when I went into labour, you were the DREAM birth partner.

"I couldn't have wished for anyone better to hold my hand and talk me through everything from start to finish. thank you. I love you. We DO make cute babies."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.