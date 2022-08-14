Chloe Madeley has given birth to a precious baby girl – details Congratulations to the new parents

Chloe Madeley and her husband James Haskell have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Congratulations to the new happy parents!

The couple shared their news online, with Chloe posting a black-and-white photo of a tiny hand to Instagram and writing: "We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride. Our baby girl was born Wednesday morning, 10/08/22, 8.36 am."

Fans left a flurry of comments under the post, writing: "Lovely news, congratulations," and: "So very happy for you both!!"

Chloe's mother and father, Richard and Judy Madeley, will no doubt be delighted for their daughter, as will James' friend and fellow podcast host, Zara Tindall's husband Mike, with whom he co-hosts The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

James broke the news of Chloe's pregnancy live on Good Morning Britain back in February, when he appeared alongside his father-in-law Richard.

Chloe's mum Judy was so excited for her new granddaughter

He said: "Well Richard, Chloe and I are expecting our first child. We are going to be having a little girl and you are going to be a grandfather once again."

He jokingly added: "Let's hope she has her mother's looks because if she looks anything like me, we are in a spot of bother."

James went on to say: "I've seen Richard with his other grandchild, Kit, and he's the best grandfather in the world so I'm very, very happy." How sweet.

Chloe and James married in 2018

After the world found out, Chloe excitedly took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her mum Judy posing next to the baby scan and a pink fluffy babygro, and understandably fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Chloe and James met online and got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris. They then tied the knot in a stunning winter wedding in 2018, and we are thrilled for the new parents!

