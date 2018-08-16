Justin Bieber shares some very exciting baby news! The star posted an adorable picture on his Instagram page

A huge congratulations to the whole Bieber family! Before you wonder if the gorgeous Justin is about to become a dad with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin, the answer is no, afraid not. But there is a beautiful Bieber baby on the scene who is too cute for words. The new addition to Justin's clan is his little sister who was born on Thursday. Justin shared the exciting news with his 102m Instagram followers, writing: "Meet the newest Bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER." Wow, what a name, we love it. The tiny baby girl looks absolutely beautiful in the picture, all wrapped up in a pink blanket, hat and pretty bow. Amazingly for a newborn, sweet Bay Bieber even seems to be smiling. She must know who her big brother is!

Photo credit: Instagram / Justin Bieber

Loading the player...

Bay is the baby girl of Justin's dad Jeremy and his new wife Chelsey. According to E!, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby back in February, shortly after their wedding in Jamaica.

MORE: Peter Andre and wife Emily are celebrating today! Find out why...

Justin's fans adored the photo of the star's new baby sister, with one writing: "Congratulations, your sister is beautiful, @justinbieber." A second fan said: "She’s already happy knowing she’s a Bieber," and another wrote, "Who says that newborns can't smile?"

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks stunning makeup-free on her summer holiday – see her picture!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Jeremy Bieber shared his own happy snap on his Instagram page, showing himself, Chelsey and Bay altogether in hospital. He wrote: "We welcomed a healthy baby “Bay Bieber” born at 830 am." One fan wrote: "Just wait til she realizes who her brother is."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.