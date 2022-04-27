Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles The model suffered a blood clot on the brain in March

Hailey Bieber's had a rough ride so far in 2022. The model suffered a blood clot on the brain in early March after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms."

MORE: Hailey Bieber diagnosed with a blood clot on her brain after hospital dash

Following her brush with ill-health, the model has revealed how her husband Justin Bieber has been supporting her. The 25-year-old shared a post on Instagram that read: "But does he relax your nervous system?" suggesting that Justin helps keep her calm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Justin Bieber sends Victoria Beckham a surprising gift

Having a relaxed nervous system helps to ease anxiety, which Hailey has said she suffers from in the past.

MORE: Justin Bieber's latest wedding photos with wife Hailey leave fans confused

SEE: Justin Bieber cradles tiny newborn - and fans think he's now a dad

The model told Glamour in 2019: "I admire people coming forward and talking about [anxiety]. We all struggle with it. I think there's been this stigma around it for so long. People look at celebrities who are famous or successful and think they have it all together. Like, they have such an insane career, or they make so much money, that they should be happy. But it’s really kind of the opposite."

Hailey went on to share that she used to hide her mental health struggles. "People would ask me, 'How are you?' and I'd be like, 'I'm fine; I'm good,' but really I'd be crying in my hotel room all night.

Hailey Bieber shared this post on Instagram

"You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It's hard," she added. "Things are difficult. I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions."

MORE: Hailey Bieber's viral 'pizza toast' almost broke the internet - and here's the recipe

Justin has supported Hailey since her blood clot despite being on tour. Just days after her hospital dash, he shared a photo of her at his concert, captioned: "Can’t keep this one down."

Hailey is with Justin on tour

Every subsequent day on tour the musician has shared photos of the two of them backstage, showing he's keeping a watchful eye on his wife's health at the same time as touring.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.