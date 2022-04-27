Justin Bieber cradles tiny newborn - and fans think he's now a dad The hitmaker looked like a natural

Justin Bieber sent his fans wild on Tuesday when they thought he had become a dad for the first time after uploading a series of photographs cradling a tiny newborn.

The Love Yourself singer looked relaxed on the sofa wearing a grey tracksuit, while doting on the tiny little one. "LOVE YOU RYVER 4 LIFE I WILL PROTECT YOU!" wrote the star alongside the adorable snap. Fans went into overdrive asking whether the star had become a father.

"What you're already a father now? [shocked face emoji," wrote one fan and: "Imagine this was the announcement of Hailey and Justin's first born," added another.

"You’ll be the best dad can’t wait for little Justins and Haileys," a third penned.

Justin looked relaxed while looking after the newborn baby

The post received 2.3million likes including a lot of love from fellow celebrities including Cruz Beckham, Courteney Cox and Kim Kardashian.

Many asked: "Whose child is this?" and the little one belongs to friends of Justin, Jason and Lauren Kennedy. The cute newborn has featured heavily on their own personal Instagram accounts.

Will Justin and Hailey have children soon?

The couple want to have children in the future

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Hailey admitted her plans for children have changed. First wanting kids at a "super young" age and now deciding to wait a little longer.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," she said.

The Sorry singer began dating model Hailey in 2015, but they split in January 2016, before reconciling in May 2018. The couple became engaged and married later that year, with tweets confirming their relationship.

They married on 13 September 2018, before hosting a second celebration in South Carolina on 30 September 2019.

