9 toys under £20 to keep kids entertained this summer Peppa Pig, Lego & more

Are you feeling the end of summer lull? Are you sick of hearing "I’m bored" from children at home? Then keep reading, we might just have an inexpensive solution to your problem!

We’ve rounded up a selection of educational and highly entertaining toys that will keep little ones entertained for hours without breaking the bank.

If you’re keen to keep them away from screens and busy doing something engaging and fun, just take your pick. These toys under £20 are the perfect solution to boredom!

Toys under £20 with speedy delivery

MoBots: Ramblez, £14.99, Amazon

Age: 3+

This cute ‘lil fella is like an interactive sidekick – he loves to drive around and explore! Clap your hands twice to make him enter into dance mode where he will drive around in fun patterns. You can also record voice messages and play them back with effects.

Lego Jurrasic World dinosaur bike set, £17.99, Bargain Max

Ages: 6+

You can’t go wrong with Lego for keeping them busy, and this Jurassic World-themed set is a great bargain!

Sink 'N Sand game, £19.99, Argos

Ages: 4+

This brand new quick sand-themed board game merges fun and the mega-popular sensory experience of Kinetic Sand. On a wild jungle adventure, a group of explorers get trapped by the fast-sinking sand. As more and more quicksand falls, some explorers will sink with it, eliminating them from the game. Start by rolling the die and pulling out the corresponding stick. If you’re the last one standing, you win the game.

So Bomb DIY Light Up Bath Bomb Case, £16.99, Amazon

Ages: 6+

Kids can get busy making their own fizzy light-up bath bombs with this cool kit, which comes handily packaged in a vanity case. Mix the powders together with water before compressing into the mould and leaving to set. Then drop it into your bath and watch the colours explode. Sure to make getting them into the tub at bath time easy peasy!

HEXBUG Spider, £19.99, Amazon

This six-legged robotic creature features 360-degree steering and an LED forward eye, you can manoeuvre it around objects and control precisely where it scurries. Available in red, green, blue, orange and teal.

Peppa Pig walkie talkies, was £19.99 now £18.99, Bargain Max

Ages: 3+

Honestly hours of fun keeping in touch from opposite ends of the house – or even at the bottom of the garden - with these Peppa Pig Walkie talkies. They have a range of up to 120 metres – impressive!

Little Live Pets Bright Light Chameleon, £16, Argos

Interactive pets continue to be popular and this cute chameleon is a soft and squishy friend that lights up with over 30 sounds and emotions. When Nova is feeling happy, she sings and glows with beautiful, rainbow lights! Play your favorite tunes and watch Nova light up to the beat of the song!

Build your own pinball machine, £19.99, Amazon

Ages: 8+

Older kids will absolutely love this 68-piece build your own pinball machine kit. Simply press out the eco cardboard pieces and follow the instructions to build it the machine, featuring working flippers, pull back cardboard spring, swirly vortex and five scoring zones. All that more satisfying to build something you've made yourself!

Aquabeads starter kit, £17.95, Amazon

Ages: 4+

If you're looking for a very fun and creative activity then Aquabeads are great. You follow the templates, placing the beads to make pictures which you then set by spraying water. This kit contains everything you need to make wonderful creations, with 900 beads in 24 different colours.

