18 great bargain toys that will arrive before Christmas: snap them up before it's too late!

We don't want to alarm you, but Christmas is upon us – there's a matter of days until 25 December! Scary, we know. If you're scrambling to find toys to put under the tree, Amazon has some fab last-minute deals on toys and games for the kids.

Let's face it, no one wants to see disappointed faces after Santa's been and gone! We've shopped around for the best bargain toys for boys and girls that are around right now for delivery before Christmas Day, including great deals on toys from Lego, Barbie, Frozen, L.O.L. Surprise...

Shop our favourite last-minute bargain toys for kids this Christmas...

Baby Yoda plush toy, was £42.99 DEAL PRICE £20.99, Amazon

Baby Yoda is impossible to resist - especially when he's 53% off! He even comes with his own satchel, just like he was carried in during series two.

L.O.L. Monopoly, was £23.99, DEAL PRICE £12.95, Amazon

If your child loves L.O.L. Surprises and Monopoly, this is a win win! The L.O.L. Monopoly game includes tokens that double as accessories for dolls from the line – and it's on sale for nearly 60% off.

Frozen 2 Magic ice Sleeve, was £29.99, DEAL PRICE £19.93, Amazon

Be just like Queen Elsa and magically shoot ice into the world around you! With this magical glove you can conceal your ice powers until you're ready to 'let It go!' The sleeve features pretty jewel detailing and lace trimming, reflective of Queen Elsa's dress. The icy blue glitter bracelet secures the spray ice can underneath your arm. The spray ice trigger is connected to the bottom of the Ring so simply lift your finger to activate the magic ice. Magic ice refill cans and water bottle can slide easily into the bottom of the bracelet.

Aquadoodle, was £22.99, DEAL PRICE £15.99, Amazon

Playtime but without any mess on the walls - it's a win-win. The perfect gift for a toddler.

LOL Surprise OMG Downtown BB Fashion Doll, was £31.99 DEAL PRICE £21.32, Amazon

LOL dolls are packed with surprises and a great hit with fashion-loving girls. You can get 33% off this Downtown BB Fashion doll if you hurry.

Monopoly junior game, was £16.99, DEAL PRICE £13.99, Amazon

While the adults will be heading to jail before passing go, the kids can be on the other table having fun with their own Monopoly game. With child-friendly spaces in Monopoly Town such as the Ice Cream Parlour, the Skate Park and the Zoo, you buy up properties, collect rent and discover your fortune.

Kids Andriod tablet, was £79.99 DEAL PRICE £67.99, Amazon

Rather than having to child-proof your grown-up tablet, get the kids one of their own! This Android tablet isn't a toy – it's a full-featured 32GB tablet inside a kid-proof case that comes in pink, blue or green. It comes with a parental control function so there's no worry about what they're looking at online.

Uno card game, was £9.99, DEAL PRICE £3.99, Amazon

This is a classic card game for kids matching colours and numbers. Hours of fun!

Barbie Dreamplane Doll and Playset was £99.99 DEAL PRICE £65, Amazon

Ready for takeoff! This Barbie Dream plane comes with pilot Barbie and more than 15 accessories including a two blankets, a snack cart – it holds the two trays, two meals, snacks and drinks that are included – plus a magazine, travel bag, eye mask and headphones for passengers. There's even a puppy travel companion.

GEEKERA dinosaur track, was £33.92, DEAL PRICE £21.99, Amazon

This dinosaur tracks toy race car playset will help children to explore Jurassic Country with an all-inclusive toy race track set.

Lego brick box, was £39.99, DEAL PRICE £33.99, Amazon

For any Lego buffs, this box of treats contains 790 pieces, including eight different types of windows and doors with eight different frames. Phew!

Kids Digital Camera, was £24.99 DEAL PRICE £21.24, Amazon

This five megapixel kids' digital camera for aged three and up also has 1080P HD video and a 32GB memory card is included.

Throw Throw Burrito Game was £29.99 DEAL PRICE £20.24, Amazon

Throw Throw Burrito is one of 2021's hottest games! Its a family friendly cross between a card game and dodgeball suitable (and yes, it involves inflatable burritos!) for adults, teens and kids alike.

Ideapark Remote Control Car, was £22.79 NOW £19.37, Amazon

This cool stunt car for kids aged six-12 is great for tackling tough terrain. It has traction wheels and 360° movement, with the ability to spins and side flips.

Sanlebi 16-piece Pet Care Role Play Set, was £20.99 DEAL PRICE £17.86, Amazon

This set comes not just with a puppy but also all the tools they'll need to groom and care for this cute new member of the family from a hair dryer and spray nozzle to food box. And it all fits in the handy carrying case.

Sylvanian Families Sunshine Nursery Bus, was £21.99 DEAL PRICE £16.99, Amazon

The Sylvanian Families Sunshine Nursery Bus has earned a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 1,300 reviewers. The toy double-decker bus seats up to 12 babies (sold separately) and there's even a pool included inside! The seats can also be removed to convert the bus into a seesaw or slide.

Original Stationery Unicorn Slime Kit, was £29.99 DEAL PRICE £27.95, Amazon

Looking for a slime kit that has it all? We have just the bargain for you! Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Slime & Putty Toys is on sale.

Bosch Breaker Hammer, was £62.77 DEAL PRICE £35.45, Amazon

If the kid on your gift list loves construction, they'll be thrilled to get this toy under the tree! This toy replica of a Bosch breaker hammer has a battery powered moving drill bit, and when you press it it makes hammering sounds and has flashing lights.

