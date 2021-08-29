Piers Morgan wows fans with rare childhood photo of three sons as he gives glimpse into family life The former Good Morning Britain host is a proud dad

Piers Morgan shared the sweetest throwback photo to social media on Sunday, and his fans were quick to express their appreciation.

The author and presenter posted a split-screen picture which showed his three sons Spencer, 28, Stanley, 24, and Albert, 20 with their arms around each other.

Just above that was a snapshot of the three men when they were children, in the same pose and at the same place.

Piers captioned the lovely image: "How it started… How it’s growing."

The star then went on to pay tribute to the location of a regular tradition for the Morgan family.

He wrote: "Thanks to all the brilliant staff at @jumbybayresort for another wonderful holiday. Really is a very special place run by very special people.

"My sons and I go there most years for our annual 'lads holiday' and love Jumby like a second home because that’s how everyone who works there makes us (and every other guest) feel..."

Piers delighted fans with the throwback photo

Piers' followers rushed to the comment section to share their love for the photo, including his second wife, Celia Walden, with whom he shares his youngest child: daughter, Elise, nine.

The journalist and novelist wrote: "It goes so fast…" Piers' friend and Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden added applauding and heart emojis, while another fan commented: "Nice to see how close you are with your sons and great memories made."

One of Piers' loyal followers responded: "I love how important your kids are to you, real testament to you that they still want to do things with you."

Piers is also a doting dad to daughter Elise, nine

The Morgans are enjoying a break in Antigua, where they have been delighting fans with pictures of their incredible villa, sandy beaches and delicious lunches.

Spencer sadly received some criticism on Twitter, however, and posted a defence of the fact that he was away with his brothers and dad.

His followers supported his message, with one replying: "Jolly boys outing, nothing wrong with that. Enjoy yourselves."

