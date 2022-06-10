Sasha Obama turns 21 as mom Michelle wishes her a happy birthday with throwback photo The former First Lady has two daughters with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama couldn't wait to wish her youngest daughter, Sasha, a very happy birthday on Friday - and she did so with the best photo.

The former FLOTUS delighted her social media followers with a throwback snapshot from when Sasha was a baby.

In the image, she was cozying up to her little girl who was adorable with her chubby cheeks.

She wrote: "My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea. I'm so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy."

Fans were stunned that Sasha was 21 already as many watched her growing up in the White House.

They commented: "Beautiful," and, "I love this photo," and there were heart-emojis and many people who couldn't get over what an adorable baby she was.

Michelle Obama wished her daughter Sasha a happy 21st birthday

Sasha and her sister, Malia, both live away from home as they conduct their studies and the former First Lady Michelle opened up about their romantic lives recently, revealing that they both have boyfriends that they often bring home.

Whilst talking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show, which recently ended, Michelle was reminded of how 23-year-old Malia, and Sasha, 21, had first visited the show as little girls who wanted to see the Jonas Brothers.

Michelle and Barack Obama are incredibly proud of their grown up daughters

"Now they're bringing grown men home,'' the 58-year-old Becoming author said. "Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well."

