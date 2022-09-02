Romeo Beckham looks exactly like sister Harper in adorable unseen photos Happy Birthday to the budding footballer!

Happy Birthday to Romeo Beckham, who turned 20 on Thursday. The middle son of Victoria and David marked the special occasion in style, as did his famous parents. The couple took to social media to share some sweet throwback snaps of their son as a child – and fans can't believe how similar he looks to his younger sister Harper, 11.

In a series of adorable baby photos and videos shared via Instagram, Romeo was pictured with his family as a toddler. David even shared some clips of his son when he was younger attempting to shave and dancing during a Spice Girls concert.

The footballer looked just like his little sister Harper as he smiled for the camera while enjoying a cute moment with his dad.

David took to social media to share the intimate memories with fans online. One clip was captioned: "Happy Birthday my big boy. Just so u know dad will always film these moments. No more a teen - we love you so much and are so proud of you @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven sorry about the bath water running in the background."

David shared some sweet clips of his son with fans

Fans adored David's sweet gesture to his middle son and also loved the uncanny family resemblance. "Love seeing your private memories! How wonderful," one commented, while another said: "So adorable." A third added: "OMG memories!" and a fourth wrote: "This is so cute."

He looked just like his little sister Harper

There's no doubt that the Beckham genes are strong. Victoria recently shared a throwback photo and she looked just like her model son Romeo.

The Beckham clan flocked to Instagram to wish Romeo and Happy Birthday

The star's fans couldn't believe the similarity when she posted the picture earlier this year. The sweet snap showed the former Spice Girl hugging her mum Jackie Adams, wearing an adorable pastel striped top and a white necklace.

Victoria captioned the photo in her trademark way, penning: "Kisses @jackie.adams," and adding some love hearts.

