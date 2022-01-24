David Beckham shares intimate glimpse into family time The couple are gearing up for son Brooklyn's wedding this year

David Beckham and his wife Victoria may be busy preparing for their eldest son Brooklyn's wedding this year, but the couple are certainly making the most of their precious downtime.

Over the weekend, the former footballer shared a series of Instagram Stories as he gave fans an intimate glimpse into family time which included walking their dogs and delicious lunches.

"Sage," he simply remarked alongside a snap of his beautiful dog, who was perched by his inked foot. In another post, David could be heard shouting, "Sit, good girls," to his pet pooches during a low-key stroll.

On Saturday, Victoria treated her ten-year-old daughter Harper to a relaxing spa day, and the mother-and-daughter duo looked adorable as they twinned with plush robes.

Posing for a mirror selfie alongside Victoria, Harper was the image of her mum as she smiled sweetly with her arm around Victoria's waist while the pair were in the changing room ahead of their treatments. Captioning the sweet photo, Victoria penned on Instagram: "Happy weekend!! Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven x."

One of the posts David shared over the weekend

The Beckham family have lots to look forward to this year as they prepare for Brooklyn and fiancée Nicola Peltz's upcoming nuptials. Not much is known about the big day but preparations are well underway.

Most recently, 22-year-old Brooklyn shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions. Meanwhile, US rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly bagged an invite to the wedding - and he's even hoping to set the dance floor "on fire" by being the star DJ at the reception.

Victoria and Harper enjoyed a spa day

The rapper revealed he is also in talks with Brooklyn's dad David about organising a Las Vegas stag do for the groom-to-be. He recently told the Mirror: "David has been my boy for over ten years now and I am tight with his family. Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."

