Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's double in plush matching outfits The Spice Girl enjoyed a day out with her daughter

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is looking more like her famous mother every day – especially when they wear matching outfits!

SEE: Harper Beckham looks adorable in velvet bridesmaid dress dancing with big brother Brooklyn

The ten-year-old joined the former Spice Girl for a relaxing spa day on Saturday morning and looked adorable twinning with her mum in a plush robe. Posing for a mirror selfie alongside Victoria, Harper was the image of her mum as she smiled sweetly with her arm around Victoria's waist while the pair were in the changing room ahead of their treatments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of Harper and Brooklyn dancing

Victoria looked fresh-faced and showed off her already-glowing skin as she ran her fingers through her hair with a slight smile on her face.

Accentuating her trim waist, the fashion designer pulled the tie of her robe in tightly and popped her hip out for added definition. Harper, meanwhile, looked so cute wrapped up in her matching robe, which was at least a couple of sizes too big for her.

MORE: Harper Beckham rocks the unique print Victoria has never worn

READ: Victoria Beckham is every inch the proud mum as she celebrates Harper's latest achievement

Captioning the sweet photo, Victoria penned on Instagram: "Happy weekend!! Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven x."

Harper looked adorable in her oversized robe

Fans loved the glimpse into their mother-daughter time, with many flooding the comment section with red heart and heart-eyes emojis, while others branded Harper "so cute".

One fan replied: "Posh and Posh Junior together are everything #girlpower." A second said: "I'm such a fan of Harper! She sends such beautiful and humble vibes!"

A third added: "She has grown up so much, bless her," and a fourth said: "Loving Harper's robe, supersized!"

Harper has been stylish from an early age, rocking Burberry when she was just three

When she's not posing in a dressing gown, Harper's fashion style is a hot topic of conversation among Victoria's fans. Harper covets some of the most exclusive and high-end designer labels out there, including Burberry, Gucci, and Chloe.

In 2016, the International New York Times set up a fashion blog dedicated to Harper. When Victoria discovered it, she said: "Harper is incredibly chic and wears some incredibly sweet things.

"She's a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.