Victoria Beckham has melted the hearts of her fans as she shared the beautiful bond between two of her children, Romeo, 19, and Harper, ten.

The family have recently been in New York City and the former Spice Girls singer took to her social media channels as the family visited a small restaurant to share the special moment. In the sweet snaps, Harper was holding a camera as she sweetly put in her elder brother's face. Although Romeo was wearing a face mask, the joy in his face as he played with his younger sister was clear to see.

The doting mum's sweet caption was almost as adorable as the photos, as she penned: "When you love your big brother soooo much! Kisses from NYC 🇺🇸 @romeobeckham #HarperSeven."

Romeo also left a sweet comment on his mum's post as he posted two heart emojis.

Fans went all gooey in the comments, as one enthused: "Sibling love," and another wrote: "Well sure! Big Brothers are Best."

A third posted: "So cute Harper and lovely Photo," and a fourth added: "I love how Romeo is totally up for an impromptu photoshoot."

The sweet photos melted hearts

Several others were simply lost for the words as they posted strings and strings of heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Victoria joked about making a bold fashion moment as she planned to twin with Harper during their time out.

It's almost too cute for words!

The fashionista uploaded a series of photographs sporting a pink and brown colour block knit with statement orange cord flares. The top is from her Victoria Beckham x The Woolmark Company collaboration while the trousers she promises are coming soon to her own fashion line.

The knitwear collection is a unique one for Victoria as there are some and sweet mini-me versions of the pieces for children, too – and Harper will be modelling the looks.

Alongside the images, the star wrote: "A colour clash so wrong it’s right. Ready to match with Harper Seven in my #VBxWoolmark knit! (amazing orange cords from my pre collection, coming very soon!)"

