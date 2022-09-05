Denise Welch reveals 42-hour labour with dramatic birth story

Loose Women star Denise Welch, 64, has detailed her dramatic birth story with eldest son Matt Healy, who now fronts the band 1975.

MORE: Denise Welch opens up about stalking 'terror' in heartfelt post

The presenter uploaded a black-and-white photo of her son being swarmed by a group of fans during a concert, and alongside the snap, she wrote: "It appears my 42-hour labour with no pain relief 33 years ago was worth it!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch speaks out about her battle with depression

It's not the first time that the star has been open and honest about her long birth ordeal. Speaking on Loose Women, Denise explained that she had a bad experience at an NHS hospital so switched to a private one last minute.

Denise shared this photo of her son on Instagram

After giving birth, Denise sadly experienced a severe spell of post-natal depression. "I loved the first few days even though he cried a lot," she explained. "A week later out of nowhere, during a walk with my mum, my life changed forever. After my first ever panic attack a feeling of unreality came over me and within an hour I was in a thick, black, terrifying depression."

MORE: Loose Women fans convinced of major fall out between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan

READ: Loose Women's Saira Khan defends Coleen Nolan – 'She is not the problem'

Matt even wrote the song She Lays Down about his mother's mental health experience. "I told him when he was older that depression robbed me of the ability of love and I used to lay down on the bedroom floor and pray for the ability to love my children again,' Denise said on the ITV show.

The star's other son, Louis, with her late father

The lyrics go: She lays down on her bedroom floor, the chemicals that make her laugh, don't seem to be working anymore. And when I go to sleep it's when she begins to weep, she's appalled by not loving me at all, she wears a frown and dressing gown, when she lays down."

Denise is a doting mother to two boys, Matt and Louis, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim Healy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.