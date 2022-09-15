Why this weekend is bittersweet for Princess Beatrice The royal has a big weekend ahead

Princess Beatrice, 34, walked behind her late grandmother, the Queen's coffin at a procession on Wednesday after the monarch died on 8 September, and the royal is now set for a bittersweet weekend.

While Beatrice will still be in mourning for her beloved grandmother, on the eve of the monarch's funeral on Sunday, the royal will also have some celebrating to do as her only child turns one.

Beatrice shares daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they welcomed her into the world on 18 September 2021.

Clearly very close to her late grandmother, Beatrice's daughter's name has a nod to the monarch as her middle name is Elizabeth.

It is very likely that Prince Andrew's daughter will mark the occasion in private and not release an official photograph of her child, because unlike cousin Prince William, she is not a working member of the royal family.

Royal fans are yet to catch a glimpse of Beatrice's daughter, as she chooses to keep her out of the limelight. The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson does not have an Instagram page like her sister, Princess Eugenie, who has shared a selection of photographs of her only child, August Philip, whom she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice isn't the only royal to have a conflict of emotions during this sombre time as it was Prince Harry's 38th birthday on Thursday 15 September, the day after he had to walk behind his grandmother's coffin with the world watching.

Close friend of the Duke's Nacho Figueras sent the royal a sweet birthday message on the day. The professional polo player shared a photo of himself with Harry as they both hung out together following a game of polo. Smiles stretched across their tired faces as Nacho held onto a water bottle. In a loving message, alongside the snap he wrote: "Happy Birthday!! Love you!!"

