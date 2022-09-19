Everything you need to know about the Queen's funeral: Who will attend, how you can watch and much more Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday 19 September

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is expected to become the world's most watched broadcast of all time, with 4.1 billion viewers tipped to tune in to the proceedings on Monday.

Her late majesty's funeral service will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am and will last one hour, ahead of a Committal Service at Windsor's St. George's Chapel in the afternoon.

Discover everything you need to know about the Queen's funeral plans, including who will attend and how you can watch at home below…

When will the Queen's funeral take place?

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on 19 September. Her late Majesty's coffin has spent four days lying in state at nearby Westminster Hall, but at 10.44am a procession will transport the coffin to Westminster Abbey, followed by members of the royal family, including King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Following the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

Where will the Queen's funeral take place?

The Queen's sister and parents are buried in the memorial chapel

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. The Queen's coffin, which is made from oak, has spent several days lying in state at Westminster Hall, and also spent one night in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace following her death. However, the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor will be her final resting place, with a committal service on Monday afternoon, followed by a private burial service later that evening.

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George's behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is a very sentimental location for the royal, as it also houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

A black stone slab is set into the floor of the private chapel and features the names George VI and Elizabeth in gold lettering and is accompanied by the couple's years of birth and death. Perhaps Elizabeth's name will be added to the slab following her funeral. In a similar format to the late Duke, the Queen's fans are being urged to watch the service on television.

Who will attend the Queen's funeral?

Members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021

The monarch's four children and their partners: King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are all expected to be among the attendees.

Also paying their respects will be her grandchildren and partners, including Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and more. An official list will not be made available until closer to the day.

Philip is expected to be transferred from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel

When Prince Philip passed away, only 30 guests were in attendance at his emotional funeral due to coronavirus restrictions, and some of the younger royals were absent. Those who were able to join their parents included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillip, and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Which state leaders are attending the Queen's funeral?

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met Her late Majesty just two days before her death, will be in attendance, along with the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford.

President Joe Biden is also confirmed to attend, as is President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and several other Commonwealth and world leaders.

In addition, Buckingham Palace shared: "Other representatives of the Realms and the Commonwealth, the Orders of Chivalry including recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross, Government, Parliament, devolved Parliaments and Assemblies, the Church, and Her Majesty’s Patronages will form the congregation, along with other public representatives."

Joe Biden is among the world leaders attending the funeral

How you can watch the Queen's funeral

Several channels will broadcast the Queen's funeral, including BBC, who have rolling coverage between 8am and 5:05pm, led by Huw Edwards. The BBC's special programming will air on BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

Meanwhile, ITV's special programming will start at 9:30am and will cover both the funeral service and track the Queen's final journey to Windsor and the committal service at St. George's Chapel.

Sky News will also have live coverage throughout the day available free on Sky News and the Sky News App, YouTube and on Freeview.

What music will be played at the Queen's funeral?

Funeral marches by classical composers Beethoven, Chopin and Mendelssohn will be played during the Queen's funeral, as they were during the funeral procession for Queen Victoria in 1901.

Meanwhile, it is likely that songs will be chosen as a nod to the monarch's life and dedication to the throne. For example, in a touching nod to his royal naval career, Philip's music included the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

The Duke also requested that Psalm 104 should be set to music by William Lovelady and which was first sung in honour of his 75th birthday in 1996.

