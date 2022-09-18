Mark Wright delights fans with heartwarming newborn photo

Mark Wright delighted fans on Saturday after he shared a heartwarming photograph of himself and four-month-old Presley, his nephew.

The Heart Radio presenter looked relaxed as he reclined on a sofa, cradling Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's baby son in his arms as the duo appeared to watch TV together. Captioning the sweet post shared to Instagram, Mark's sister Jess wrote: "@wrighty_ just like his uncle…"

WATCH: Mark Wright kisses newborn nephew in adorable new video

Fans were left swooning earlier this year when Mark posted Presley's debut on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding the newborn with his 1.8million followers.

"Welcome to the world baby boy!! Uncle Mark is here for you forever…. Just know that Presley aka Prince!! Love ya boy," wrote the TV star. "You're a natural," gushed one fan in the comments, as another penned: "Suits you Mark!"

Jess Wright shared a candid snap of her brother and son on Instagram

"About time you and Michelle had a baby you'd make brilliant parents," a third fan sweetly shared.

Mark tied the knot with actress Michelle Keegan back in May 2015, but the loved-up duo haven't yet shared any recent plans to become parents.

Speaking to Women's Health in 2018, Michelle explained that she was too busy for kids at the time but admitted: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

While speaking on Heart Radio, Mark even revealed the baby name they have in mind for a little one. "Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora," he said speaking to Robbie Williams.

Mark delighted fans with a heartwarming snap of newborn Presley

Fortunately, Mark and Michelle get to enjoy the company of their nephew, Presley.

New mum Jess previously told HELLO! that her first weeks of motherhood have been "amazing, but a whirlwind."

She added: "It is such an intense, crazy time having your first child and not knowing what to expect. We are learning more every day. What we have taken from the first few weeks is that there is no set routine, there are no set rules. You learn as you go along."

