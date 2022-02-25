Baby names that are going out of fashion – even the royal ones These royal names have taken a tumble

Choosing a child's name is a big decision so it's no wonder that expectant parents look to celebrities and royalty for inspiration, but which names are going out of favour?

MORE: Top 10 retro baby names making a comeback - and two are royal

Online casino Slingo has analysed the names that could be heading out of the top 100 in England and Wales after continually falling down the rankings for the past five years, and many of them are royal monikers! Discover the baby names going out of fashion...

The name Elizabeth is declining in popularity

The baby name in the top 100 that's fallen the most places is Jayden, a name that used to rank 61st but is now clinging on at number 98. Harvey is the second name on the list that's in danger of making its way out of the top 100 as it has gone from 54th to 86th over the course of four years.

The girl's name Scarlett is another one that's lost favour slightly, it once came in at spot 18 but now it has slipped to 50.

The royal names that are going out of fashion according to this data are Elizabeth, Charles, James, William, Charlotte, Edward and Harry with all of them falling in popularity since 2016!

Elizabeth, for example, has slipped 18 places, going from 38 to 56. Charles has taken a small tumble from 72 to 88 and James was once riding high in 12th and now comes in at 24th.

READ: Top 20 genius baby names revealed

REVEALED: Meghan Markle's unearthed comments on childhood with mother Doria

Heidi is a name that's on the decline too

Charlotte is a name that has moved 12 places down now coming in 20th and Edward has moved from 23rd to 29th. Harry was the second most popular boys' name in 2016 and although now it's still popular, it has fallen six spaces in the rankings.

As well as the royal family, there are many celebrity names that declined in popularity. Holly Willoughby may be sad to learn that her moniker is not as popular as it was four years ago, falling from 52 to 81 in the top 100 list.

Jessica Biel used to have the 8th most popular name but now she's coming in at 37th and Heidi Klum is at risk of slipping off of the top names list at place 95 after coming from rank 76.

The baby names declining in popularity:

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.