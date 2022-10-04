Jennifer Garner shares surprising pregnancy throwback and fans can't get enough The mom-of-three got everyone talking

Jennifer Garner made sure all eyes were on her recently when she shared a series of head-turning photos in the run-up to Halloween.

The Yes Day! actress teased her social media followers with many of her past costumes for the spooky holiday, and that included an adorable pregnancy snapshot from years gone by.

With photos of her dressed as an old lady, a green-faced witch and many more, her baby bump snapshot was almost eclipsed, but fans soon honed in on it leaving plenty of comments.

In the image, Jennifer was dressed as a witch, in an all black outfit and large hat. She appeared heavily pregnant with one of her three children, Samuel, Seraphina and Violet.

Jennifer was poking fun at herself for opting for silly costumes rather than flirty ones.

The star will likely have some fun with her children to celebrate the season, as she does every year, and her boyfriend, John Miller, might even join them!

The 50-year-old stepped out near her LA home recently wearing an off-duty outfit consisting of a black pleated skirt and beige cardigan – but it was her jewelry that stole the show, with the sparkler reported to be an eternity band given to her by John.

Jennifer has been dating businessman John since 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. They briefly split in October 2020 before rekindling their romance earlier in 2021.

The 13 Going on 30 actress and father-of-two John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019. "They’re great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company.

"Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."

