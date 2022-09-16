Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected beach photo as she ushers in new season The actress looked sensational

Jennifer Garner looked the epitome of elegance in her latest coastal shoot for InStyle magazine.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a stunning throwback photo of herself modeling a chic cream overcoat adorned with earthy-toned geometric patterns. The 50-year-old channelled her inner model as she posed up a storm on a rugged-looking hilltop.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner works up a sweat in intense video

For added drama, the mom-of-three had her chestnut locks styled in a windswept fashion. As for make-up, the star sported a minimal look comprising a seamless base and a touch of mascara. In the brooding portrait, Jennifer could be seen smouldering with pouty lips.

Jennifer humorously captioned her snap: "It's fall, okay?" followed a sweet autumnal leaf emoji.

Jennifer looked flawless

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with celebrity hairdresser Ben Skervin writing: "Still one of my favorite shoots and also the day we met, and I fell in love with THE JEN G," whilst a second penned: "I neeeeed this sweater."

"OMG!! Gorgeous!! Love, love, love this photo," wrote a third, and a fourth added; "Gorgeous and the jacket isn't bad either!"

Jennifer's breathtaking Instagram post comes after she shared snippets from her family life alongside her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photograph of the wholesome treats she'd prepared for her family.

The star put her baking skills to the test

Showcasing her skills in the kitchen, Jennifer proudly unveiled the sweet home baked bread which had been moulded into various quirky shapes including a pig and a rabbit. She captioned her photo with: "16, 13, 10, and 84," referring to Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, and her mother, Patricia Anne, respectively.

Jennifer finished by adding: "Everyone loves bread," alongside an emoji for a boy, a pig, and a rabbit, and the hashtag "comfort food."

Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her three children

The actress shares her three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. While her kids have largely remained out of the spotlight, they are occasionally pictured out and about with their famous parents, and most recently with their dad Ben and his new wife Jennifer Lopez during their Paris honeymoon.

