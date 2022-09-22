Jennifer Garner delivers emotional message about her beloved dad and his heartbreaking upbringing The star had so much to say

Jennifer Garner has an incredibly close relationship with her family, from her children to her siblings and parents too and she regularly proves it with gushing messages to celebrate them.

On Thursday, it was time for her to celebrate her dad, Billy. The Peppermint actress shared a snapshot with her rarely-seen father on Instagram, and they looked so alike with their dimples and kind eyes.

Jennifer wanted to wish him a happy birthday and her message made many of her fans emotional.

She wrote: "Happy birthday. Billy Jack Garner, son of George Floyd and Exie Mae. Eagle Scout. @tamu Corps Cadet and Ross Volunteer. Class of 1960. Union Carbide Chemical Engineer for close to 40 years. Beloved member of Christ Church United Methodist for 47 years. Adored father to my sisters and me for 53 years. Sweet on our mom for 57 years and counting."

Jennifer continued: "In my dad, my Grandfather had a best little buddy, his brilliant adorable sidekick. They were two peas in a pod, until my Grandfather lost his life in an accident.

Jennifer celebrated her father on his birthday

"At 11 years old my dad became man of the house- working a paper route, setting up pins at the bowling alley, helping his mother take care of things at home.

"Kind men at church took little Billy Jack under their wing, got him involved with Boy Scouts, pointed him toward college (You’ve never met an Aggie more proud to be an Aggie)."

Jennifer then revealed just how much she and her siblings adore him by concluding: "My sisters and I fuss a lot over our mom - she is salt of the earth, wise, adorable and cozy. But don’t think for one second that we aren’t proud Daddy's Girls.

Jennifer is incredibly close to her sisters and their parents

"We have the OG Girl Dad — the best Granddad out there, the ultimate problem solver and world class hugger. We are so proud to be yours, Dad. We celebrate you every day and love you. Happy Birthday."

Fans commented: "What a beautiful tribute to your Dad @jennifer.garner. I can totally see the resemblance between you two," and, "Happy Birthday to your Dad!!! May he celebrate many more wonderful years."

Jennifer has two younger sisters Susannah and Melissa and the whole family was there when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

