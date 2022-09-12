Jennifer Garner shares glimpse into quality time with three children - and the sweet treat she baked them! The star is an avid baker

Jennifer Garner's three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck have had quite the busy summer, seeing their dad get married to Jennifer Lopez, twice, and jetting off with them on their Parisian honeymoon.

Now, as summer comes to an end and it's time to get back to school, they have made their way back to their mom's house, and she welcomed them in the perfect way.

Though the actress was equally as busy over the summer, traveling throughout the US as she filmed a new project, she's now back home too, and the quality time she is spending with Seraphina, Violet and Samuel looks really sweet!

The star took to Instagram to share the adorable treat she prepared for her two daughters and son, as well as her mother.

The heartwarming picture, which she posted on Instagram Stories, shows the bread she baked for her family, which was impressively molded in various shapes, including a person, a pig, and a rabbit.

She captioned the photo with: "16, 13, 10, and 84," referring to Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, and her mother, Patricia Anne, respectively.

How adorable!

Then she added: "Everyone loves bread," alongside an emoji for a boy, a pig, and a rabbit, and the hashtag "comfort food."

Jennifer is an avid cook and baker, and frequently takes to Instagram to show off her skills and creations on her "Pretend Cooking Show."

The latest recipe she shared was her version of cinnamon toast

Her fabulous kitchen is a perfect mix of "homey" vibes and luxury, featuring wood paneled walls, white cabinets with gold hardware, marble countertops, and a beautiful oven range.

She had been leasing a home in Pacific Palisades while construction was underway at her $7.9million new home in Brentwood Park, but she is now believed to have moved into her new home, which has a Cape Cod-inspired design and features more incredible spaces, including a reading room with a personalized stained glass window.

