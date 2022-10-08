9 rare photos of Anton du Beke's seriously cute twins The beloved Strictly judge is married to wife Hannah

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens which means beloved judge Anton du Beke is too. The star has been a regular on the show since it launched in 2004, subsequently switching from dancing to judging.

In his private life, professional dancer Anton is married to Hannah and the couple are parents to five-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

WATCH: Anton's twins join his live workout

Anton met Hannah at Wentworth Golf Club in 2012 and they wed in 2017 shortly after welcoming their children. The couple had tried for a baby for a while before conceiving with IVF treatment.

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said of his marriage proposal to Hannah: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge. It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."

See the family's sweetest photos below…

Golf buddies

What a sweet snap of dad Anton with his kids! The star told his Instagram followers: "Such a perfect day @wentworth_club with daddy’s new favourite golfing partners… Start ‘em young! Gorgeous!!"

Birthday kiss for dad

Aw, how adorable – little George and Henrietta show Anton how loved he is on his birthday with a double kiss. "Happy Birthday, Daddy!" he captioned the post.

All dressed up

Family du Beke looked so smart for their 2020 outing to watch Paw Patrol in London's Leicester Square. What a cute bunch.

Christmas joy

Anton, Hannah, children and dogs summed up festive cheer in this photograph for the star's past This Morning special 'Anton du Bake, At Christmas'.

Anton appears in HELLO!

The family joined us for an exclusive photoshoot, posing for this gorgeous summery family shot. Anton told his Instagram fans: "My loves, here's a very special preview pic from our fabulous new photoshoot and interview."

Mega press-ups

Anton showed off his strength doing press-ups with his daughter on his back!

"I found myself a little helper whilst doing a press-up!! Workout fun at 3pm every day on YouTube with #FitAt50!" he posted.

Reading time

We adored this cute picture of Anton reading to his children for World Book Day.

"Happy #WorldBookDay my loves! I’m very proud to be supporting the #ShareAStory campaign to encourage children into reading. Now, if I said 'Julian, Dick, Anne and George (and Timmy!)'... you'd all of course know who I'm talking about: 'The Famous Five'! As a child I loved reading those books... and I'll admit when I’m reading them to my little ones, I still do!"

The twins' arrival

Anton shared this very cute to announce the birth of his babies back in 2017 – a top hat and tap shoes.

He wrote: "Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited!"

Hitting the slopes

How cute is this! Anton shared this insanely sweet snap of his five-year-olds embracing while enjoying a skiing trip with their mum and dad.

He wrote online: "Start ‘em young! My little ones ready to hit the slopes in their gorgeous Smalls Merino wool base layers."

