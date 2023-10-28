Strictly judge Anton du Beke's advice for twins, 6, as they follow in his dancing footsteps

Anton du Beke has opened up about his hopes for his six-year-old twins, George and Henrietta, to follow in his dancing footsteps.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 56, who shares two children with his wife Hannah, previously spoke about his children's favourite songs and hobbies on the Monday Mile podcast with Aimee Fuller.

On fatherhood, Anton said: "Oh I love it, it's my favourite thing in the world."

When asked if his children will be golfers or dancers or both, he explained: "They're going to be everything. They've started skiing which is lovely. We were just talking about that before I left home this morning, going skiing next February.

"They do everything. George is playing a bit of football now, Henrietta's playing a bit of football. They do rugby on a Sunday morning. All sports really – tennis camps and gym camps, and all sorts of things. I think you should do at that age, you should do everything. I did."

As for his son pursuing dance lessons, the proud father has little tolerance for bullies when it comes to his children following their dreams.

Speaking to The Mirror in April about how he would approach bullies, Anton said: "Punch them in the face. I hate people who say things like that. It gets on my nerves. I hate it. Let them do what they want."

The ballroom aficionado added: "My children dance. I say, try everything apart from Morris dancing."

Anton met his wife Hannah at Wentworth Golf Club in 2012. The couple welcomed their twins in 2017, shortly after tying the knot.

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said of his marriage proposal to Hannah: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge. It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."

Anton has been very open about his and Hannah's fertility journey and has previously spoken about his wife's health struggle with endometriosis.

During an appearance on ITV's Life Stories in August, Anton told host Kate Garraway: "Hannah is everything I thought she would be. I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children. I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?' – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children. That's the sad irony of it all."