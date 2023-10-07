Anton Du Beke poses for romantic selfie with rarely-seen wife Hannah

Anton Du Beke is rarely captured alongside his beautiful wife, Hannah, but on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing judge was spotted beaming in a romantic selfie with his beloved.

The husband-and-wife duo was pictured at the Royal Albert Hall, where he and his fellow Strictly Come Dancing judge, Shirley Ballas were adjudicating the UK Open International Dance Festival.

© Instagram Hannah and Anton are rarely pictured together

As well as the photo with his wife, Anton also shared a sweet snap with Shirley. Captioning the photo, he penned: "Spent a lovely evening at the @royalalberthall with my captain @shirleyballas for the International Championships."

Hannah, looked absolutely stunning in the loved-up snap, rocking a fabulous black blazer and chunky gold chain necklace. She wore her blonde locks down and immaculately blow-dried. As for makeup, she opted for black mascara and eyeliner, and light nude pink lipstick.

© Instagram Shirley and Anton were so happy to see each other

Hannah's rare appearance on her husband's social media account sparked a slew of comments from Anton''s cohort of loyal followers.

"You and Hannah are so cute," one fan penned. A second added: "Love the photo of you and your beautiful wife xx." Meanwhile, a third added: "Beautiful couple," alongside love heart emojis.

How many children do Anton and Hannah have?

The couple share twins, George and Henrietta whom they welcomed in 2017. The couple conceived their little ones through IVF, a route many celebrities have taken to conceive.

© Photo: Getty Images Anton and Hannah with their twins, George and Henrietta

Announcing the news of his little ones' arrival, Anton shared the sweetest image of a top hat and two pairs of tap shoes adorned with blue and pink bows. He wrote: "Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited!"

When did Anton and Hannah get married?

Anton and Hannah met in 2012 and wed in an "intimate" ceremony in April 2017, one month after they welcomed their twins George and Henrietta. In a rare confession, the professional dancer revealed that he "sprung" the idea of marriage on new mum Hannah!

© Stephen Pover/Shutterstock Anton and Hannah married in 2017

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge. It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."

The newlyweds managed to keep their nuptials on the down-low until May when Hannah was spotted wearing an engagement ring and a wedding band while attending the Chelsea Flower Show. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Anton revealed the couple married at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire in front of just a handful of guests on 20 April 2017.