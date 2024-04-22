Prince William at 6 compared to mini-me son Prince Louis

As an adult, Prince William is among the most poised members of the royal family. While he is known to share a joke or two during public engagements, it’s hard to imagine the royal misbehaving.

Much like his oldest son, Prince George, Prince William is rarely captured larking about, appearing to be of a serious disposition, so it came as a surprise to HELLO! to find archive photos of a young William where he closely resembles his mischievous youngest child, Prince Louis.

In honour of little Louis' sixth birthday this week, HELLO! took a trip down memory lane and found more than a few photos of a wee Prince William when he was six years old, looking near identical to Louis – both in appearance and behaviour!

© Getty The royal wave Fans are always delighted to see a wave from Princess Kate and Prince William's son, and we bet the crowds went wild when a six-year-old Prince William waved from the royal carriage.



© Getty In formal attire Prince Louis has attended more than his fair share of formal occasions in his short life, and when he rocks up in his little suit and tie, he looks remarkably similar to his dad when he was that age.



© Getty Balcony antics Little Louis is loved for his balcony behaviour, with his hilarious reactions perhaps inherited from his father, who can be seen, aged six, with his head in his hands on Buckingham Palace balcony.



© Getty A stony stare When Louis looks serious you feel like you're in big trouble – and Prince William's stern expressions elicit the same feeling!



© Getty Back seat behaviour A glimpse of Princes William and Harry misbehaving in the back of the car reminds us of photos of Louis and George on royal journeys together.



© Getty Dancing and prancing A six-year-old William looks to be having the time of his life while out and about in printed shorts – much like a joyful Louis at his late great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee concert, which saw him dancing up a storm, to the amusement of the crowds.

