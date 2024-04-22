Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William at 6 compared to mini-me son Prince Louis
So that's where little Louis gets his attitude from…

2 minutes ago
Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
As an adult, Prince William is among the most poised members of the royal family. While he is known to share a joke or two during public engagements, it’s hard to imagine the royal misbehaving.

Much like his oldest son, Prince George, Prince William is rarely captured larking about, appearing to be of a serious disposition, so it came as a surprise to HELLO! to find archive photos of a young William where he closely resembles his mischievous youngest child, Prince Louis.

In honour of little Louis' sixth birthday this week, HELLO! took a trip down memory lane and found more than a few photos of a wee Prince William when he was six years old, looking near identical to Louis – both in appearance and behaviour!

split screen prince louis and prince william © Getty

The royal wave

Fans are always delighted to see a wave from Princess Kate and Prince William's son, and we bet the crowds went wild when a six-year-old Prince William waved from the royal carriage.

Prince William and Louis in smart clothes© Getty

In formal attire

Prince Louis has attended more than his fair share of formal occasions in his short life, and when he rocks up in his little suit and tie, he looks remarkably similar to his dad when he was that age.

Prince Louis and William on the balcony © Getty

Balcony antics

Little Louis is loved for his balcony behaviour, with his hilarious reactions perhaps inherited from his father, who can be seen, aged six, with his head in his hands on Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Louis and William looking stern © Getty

A stony stare

When Louis looks serious you feel like you're in big trouble – and Prince William's stern expressions elicit the same feeling!

Louis and William in the back of a car© Getty

Back seat behaviour

A glimpse of Princes William and Harry misbehaving in the back of the car reminds us of photos of Louis and George on royal journeys together.

Prince Louis and Prince William dancing © Getty

Dancing and prancing

A six-year-old William looks to be having the time of his life while out and about in printed shorts – much like a joyful Louis at his late great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee concert, which saw him dancing up a storm, to the amusement of the crowds.


