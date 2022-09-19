Goldie Hawn cheers on son Oliver Hudson's return to TV The mom-of-three is so proud!

Goldie Hawn couldn't be prouder of her family day-by-day, and made a rare social media show of support for her son Oliver Hudson.

MORE: Oliver Hudson opens up about his relationship with his biological father - and how proud Goldie and Kurt are of him!

The actor returns to TV with the second season of his hit TV show The Cleaning Lady, with the season premiere airing on Monday night, 19 September.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson stars in FOX TV show The Cleaning Lady

His mom took to her Instagram Stories to share a sneak peek from the upcoming episode and a message of love for Oliver on his return.

"Watch tonight! I'm hooked…not just on Oliver, I really love this show!!! (and @theoliverhudson)," she wrote with a little kiss, advising her followers on where they could catch the show.

MORE: Kate Hudson looks just like her famous mom Goldie Hawn with stunning new look

The Nashville star, himself a dad to his three kids with wife Erinn Bartlett, opened up to E! News recently about how much his parents loved his new show.

He revealed it's one of the first series of his that Goldie and his "pa" Kurt Russell are finally obsessed with.

Goldie showed her excitement for the return of The Cleaning Lady

Oliver cheekily said: "I've been doing this for 20-plus years now, and I've done many, many shows, and I'm not sure my parents have ever seen more than two to four episodes — maybe five — of anything that I've ever done.

"The Cleaning Lady is the first show that my parents binged, and they got really excited about [it]. They would wait not to watch it live so they can watch three in a row," he continued.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's beautiful beach vacation with Kurt Russell relived

MORE: Oliver Hudson's rarely-seen son Wilder's heartfelt gesture for famous dad

"They actually were invested, and that was good. That felt nice for me."

Oliver plays FBI agent Garrett Miller on the FOX series, which has been a ratings success, and has spent time away from home filming, specifically in New Mexico.

Oliver stars as FBI agent Garrett Miller

The star shared back in June that he had returned to work on the show, even getting a fresh haircut to suit his character's more serious look.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.