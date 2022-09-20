Kate Hudson shares sweet shout-out to brother Oliver Hudson amid exciting months ahead

Kate Hudson may be the little sister of the Hudson-Russell bunch, but she'll always support and be proud of her older brother, Oliver Hudson!

The actor has a busy and special time ahead of him as he premieres the second season of his show, The Cleaning Lady, and his younger sister is making sure everyone watches it.

Although, while she is promoting his show now and urging people to tune in, she admitted it's not something she herself has actually done.

Kate took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to Oliver, including a clip of him playing Garrett Miller on the Fox crime show.

However, in true sibling taunting fashion, she confessed: "I have no idea what's going on here because I have't seen Oliver's work since Dawson Creek."

Then she cheekily added: "But from what people have told me he's really grown as an actor and I couldn't be more proud," alongside a happy tears emoji.

Kate's cheeky yet congratulatory post

The actress even hilariously hinted on just which plastic surgeon the family relies on to keep them looking young, saying: "Have you seen @cleaningladyfox yet?? It's a fun one and Ollie's de-aging! Thank you @drjasondiamond," joking about celebrity favorite Dr. Jason Diamond.

Still, while her sister may not have yet jumped on the The Cleaning Lady bandwagon, Oliver recently revealed that it's one of the first series of his that his parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are finally obsessed with.

Kate and Oliver never shy away from typical sibling banter

He told E! News that: "I've been doing this for 20-plus years now, and I've done many, many shows, and I'm not sure my parents have ever seen more than two to four episodes – maybe five – of anything that I've ever done.

"The Cleaning Lady is the first show that my parents binged, and they got really excited about. They would wait not to watch it live so they can watch three in a row. They actually were invested, and that was good. That felt nice for me."

