Amanda Holden reflects on devastating stillbirth in heartfelt Mother's Day post The Britain's Got Talent star's son was sadly stillborn in 2011

Amanda Holden marked Mother's Day on Sunday with a series of stunning photos with her two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten, while also sharing a heartwarming snap alongside her mum Judith.

MORE: Amanda Holden holds back tears as she talks openly about son's traumatic stillbirth

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who shares her two young daughters with husband Chris Hughes was left devastated a decade ago when her little boy 'Theo' was pronounced a stillbirth. Amanda paid tribute to her late son in the caption of her Mother's Day post - and fans were quick to support her following the devastating loss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden fights back tears as she remembers son's stillbirth

"#HappyMothersDay sending love to you all…. Lucky to have my mummy and to be a Mama to my two girls and my angel #theo," wrote Amanda, referring to her son as her "angel".

Rushing to share kind messages, fans flooded the comments section of Amanda's post with heart emojis and well wishes. "Tough one today. Love to you and your Mummy xxxx," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Have a fantastic Mother's Day! @noholdenback ...I will be remembering mine, she is sadly no longer with me!"

SEE: Amanda Holden appears in rare Instagram photos with lookalike mum - and WOW!

READ: Amanda Holden opens up about her stillbirth with son Theo

Amanda shared a heartwarming photo alongside her daughters

"Beautiful family, have a wonderful day," added a third fan, followed by a string of red heart emojis.

Amanda has been incredibly open about her tragic loss which happened over a decade ago, both to raise awareness of stillbirths and to reflect on her own experience.

Last July, Amanda reflected on the heartbreaking experience and the moment she was told there was no heartbeat on the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars special. "I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night which was unusual because he was so active," she shared.

Amanda cosied up to her mum Judith in the sweet family photo

"I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic." Fighting back the tears, Amanda said: "I held him even though he was fast asleep. The one thing I remember is his perfectly formed eyebrows, which all my children have."

The Heart FM presenter was then told she could take home some keepsakes of Theo. "Theo was put into a little room so his body could be preserved and we could go and see him as much or as little as we wanted," she revealed.

"Jackie talked to me about the keepsakes we could have, to remind ourselves of Theo forever. We got his footprints and a little bit of his hair and the blanket he was born in."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.