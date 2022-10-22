Charlize Theron reveals what her daughters make to her hair transformations The Monster star is a mom-of-two

Not only is Charlize Theron a Hollywood superstar, but she's also a doting mom to daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7, and they have some opinions on her different looks.

WOW: Charlize Theron looks red hot in form-fitting sheer dress during rare public appearance

The star often changes her look for upcoming movie roles, but it turns out that her two young children don't often approve of these changes. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," she told People earlier this month. "They think I'm so uncool if I change my hair." Charlize is currently rocking an extravagant darker style, as she stars in School of Good and Evil.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlize Theron shares beautiful video with daughters from family holiday

However, the two young girls do approve of one change she makes, as Charlize confessed that they were "obsessed" with her makeup.

LOOK: Charlize Theron wears just a necklace for striking Dior campaign photo

MORE: Charlize Theron calls for support with devastating pictures of South African disaster

She joked: "They use it on themselves and sometimes make me up, they do a pretty good job. I always send the final look to my friends."

The mom-of-two thrilled fans earlier this year when she shared a snap of herself napping alongside the family dog and August.

Charlize is a mom to two daughters

Her social media followers were drawn to the eyewear the little girl was wearing as actress January Jones commented: "Omg I got Xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas."

The Mad Men star was making reference to the gift she bought her son and many more of Charlize's followers wanted to know where they could get a massaging eye mask from too.

SEE: Charlize Theron stuns at Super Bowl in casual chic attire

MORE: Charlize Theron shares rare snap of daughters alongside heartfelt message to mom

But although the futuristic piece of kit caught their eye, there was something else which her fans adored even more - her retro-looking Care Bears blanket.

The colorful throw was adorned with the cute cartoon characters and eagle-eyed followers wrote: "Omg I love your Care Bear blanket. Used to watch the films and tv shows on repeat as a kid," as another added: "I noticed the blanket too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.