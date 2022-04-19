Charlize Theron calls for support with devastating pictures of South African disaster The Monster star is close to her roots

Charlize Theron took to social media to call for the support of her fans and followers for the people of South Africa, currently going through an "extraordinarily difficult time."

She shared pictures of the region, having been damaged by a series of horrible floods, causing horrible loss of lives and property.

The actress wrote in an emotional message: "My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help."

She continued: "Last week, the most devastating floods on record struck the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, killing almost 450 people and displacing thousands.

"For my organization @ctaop we see our most critical role as supporting our Partners in whatever challenges they face – and right now organizations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter."

Charlize shared resources to several organizations and fundraisers that would support the people of South Africa as well.

Charlize shed light on the devastating floods ravaging South Africa

"Please help by GIVING what you can, and/or SHARING this post or the fundraiser to spread the word," she concluded.

Many of her fans immediately took to the comments section to share that they would donate or by providing encouraging words to the actress.

"So sorry, Charlize! Sending positive vibes and healing energy to South Africa," one wrote, with another saying: "What's most sad is that this is not all over the news! I had no idea, this is awful."

A third added: "This is so heartbreaking. Donating right now," with another also commenting: "This is so very very sad."

The actress is supporting relief efforts with the help of the CTAOP organization

The Bombshell star has been supporting the country with the help of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, recently even encouraging more people to donate with the help of a lottery featuring a prize BMW.

