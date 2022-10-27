Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz plea for adoption help after welcoming new family member Brooklyn and his wife Nicola have said they would 'love to adopt'

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, have expressed they "can't wait" to become parents. Despite having publicly shared their desire to have children, for now, the couple are sticking to adoption.

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's marital home – where will the newlyweds live?

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a desperate plea with his 14.5 million followers. "We really want to find our girl Ponzo a loving family if you're interested please dm @itsyogihouse," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz' wedding - every detail you missed

The budding chef shared several photos of sweet rescue puppies looking for a new home, writing over another snap: "Our girl Delilah [heart emoji] available for adoption".

It's not clear whether the Peltz-Beckhams have any formal affiliation with dog re-homing shelter Yogi's House, though Brooklyn and Nicola do have the shelter's Instagram handle in their bios.

LOOK: 10 times Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham unexpectedly twinned outfits

Brooklyn shared a passionate plea to Instagram

What we can be sure of is Nicola and Brooklyn's passion for animals. Just last month, the blissfully in-love newlyweds shared a photo of the latest addition to their family, delighting fans with a photo of a fluffy white pup named 'Lamb'.

"New member of our family x meet lamb," wrote Brooklyn, as Nicola elaborated on her own Instagram: "We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb. She is the sweetest angel!

GALLERY: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's $24million Miami apartment

RELATED: Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's baby plans revealed

"I’m so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can the love it brings to your family is like nothing else," she added.

Fans were quick to react to the couple's choice to adopt rather than purchase a puppy new. "We are proud the love you have shown for animals by your puppy rescue/rehoming efforts!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Thank you for adopting."

"Thank you for the message! Never buy, always adopt!" penned a third fan.

Nicola and Brooklyn recently adopted a new puppy from shelter Yogi's House

While the couple are putting their focus on pets for now, Nicola previously shared that while they don’t plan on having children "anytime in the next year," someday they "would love to have a big family."

The actress went on to reveal that she and Brooklyn "would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."

Brooklyn tied the knot this year with billionaire heiress Nicola in a jaw-dropping $4 million wedding ceremony with exclusive A-lister attendees, confirming they now share the surname 'Peltz-Beckham'.

Read more HELLO! US stories here