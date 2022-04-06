Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's marital home – where will the newlyweds live? The couple sold their $11million Beverly Hills home in March

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly just days away from their wedding, and have been busy making last minute preparations for their big day along with spending lots of time with their friends and family in Miami.

It is believed the couple are also planning to put down roots in the city after selling their Beverly Hills property in March just eight months after they bought it, in a bid to be closer to their families.

The couple's $11million property boasted five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool and a yoga room, but ultimately, Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would prefer to live elsewhere.

It has been reported that they are considering investing in two smaller properties instead; a base in Los Angeles where Nicola often works when filming, and a second in Miami, close to where both of their families have homes.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently sold their LA home

Nicola's parents' £76million property in Palm Beach is set to play host to the couple's wedding, and it's easy to see why they chose it as their wedding venue. The lavish property spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's parents Victoria and David Beckham have a $24million penthouse inside the One Thousand Museum building. The 62-storey building is home to only 100 tenants, and each residence boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking ocean views, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

Brooklyn and Nicola's former home had beautiful views

The Beckhams spend a lot of time in the city due to David's work with his football team, Inter Miami, while Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo Beckham has played for reserve team Fort Lauderdale CF since September 2021.

Brooklyn previously told HELLO! that he hadn't struggled with his relocation to the US and moving away from his family, explaining: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

However, it appears they both may have had a change of heart and want to keep their families a little closer as they start their exciting new chapter as husband and wife. We can't wait to see where they end up!

