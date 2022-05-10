The sweet way Nicola Peltz's family are embracing Brooklyn Beckham - watch Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April 2022

There's no denying that newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are every inch a power couple, having tied the knot at a $3.5million ceremony in Palm Beach last month.

Though the couple doesn't appear to have enjoyed a honeymoon yet, it seems the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is using his time in the States to bond with his in-laws. The 23-year-old budding chef has been spending a lot of time with the Peltz family, and shared the sweetest video on Monday receiving a goodnight kiss from his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham bonds with father-in-law Nelson Peltz

The American businessman was seen giving Brooklyn a goodnight kiss on his head – with Nicola writing: "The Peltz goodnight kiss @brooklynpeltzbeckham favourite video ever, melts my heart."

It seems Brooklyn has been well and truly welcomed into the Peltz family. Over the weekend, he shared a new photo on his Stories showing him at the Formula 1 with his brother-in-law, Bradley Peltz.

Brooklyn embraced the 'Peltz goodnight kiss' from father-in-law Nelson

Brooklyn's parents were quick to embrace 27-year-old Nicola too, and it seems the American actress has already formed a sisterly bond with Brooklyn's ten-year-old sister, Harper Seven.

Prior to Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement, the actress spent the day in London with her sister-in-law. "Had the best girls' day with my little sister. @victoriabeckham your store is a dream, " she wrote across an image showing Nicola, and Harper inside the store's changing room.

Nicola shares an incredibly close bond with Brooklyn's sister, Harper

It's not the first time the two ladies have shown off their incredible bond. As they celebrated Brooklyn's 21st birthday, Nicola shared several pictures from the big party, one showing her and Harper holding hands. "Dream baby sister," the American actress captioned the shot.

Another picture from the night showed Harper sitting on Nicola's lap as they look at Brooklyn, who is sitting next to them. "The most beautiful night celebrating Brooklyn," she said.

Victoria penned a message of support for her new daughter-in-law

Gushing over her new daughter-in-law, fashion designer Victoria shared a heartwarming Instagram post following her son's wedding. "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family," she penned, adding several pink heart emojis.

