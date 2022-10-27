Frankie Bridge melts hearts with gorgeous baby photo – see The Loose Women star is a doting mum to two sons

Frankie Bridge had some sweet news during the week, and the singer shared it with a sweet photo on her Instagram Stories.

The Loose Women star shared a sweet snap of her meeting the son of Jodie Care, Rocco – Jodie shares her son with her rugby player husband, Danny Care. Frankie looked radiant with the newborn, confessing that she had intended to visit the family sooner, but that she had been kept away due a cold that had been going around.

Cradling Rocco, the singer penned: "Finally got to meet Rocco! The lurgy kept me away… he's giving me the cold shoulder for leaving it so long… but he'll love me soon." She finished the post off with a blue heart emoji.

Although Frankie looked amazing in her shirt, Rocco was looking away from the camera as he sat in the superstar's arms.

Jodie shared the news of Rocco's arrival next week, and it came during an important moment for her family as eldest child, Blake, celebrated his eighth birthday.

Frankie was happy to meet the youngster

Frankie herself is a mum to two sons, Parker, nine, and Carter, five, and she also shares stepson Jayden with husband Wayne Bridge.

Earlier this month, she celebrated Parker's birthday by posting an image from her pregnancy with her eldest child via social media – and she looked glowing.

The 33-year-old was pictured in a hospital bed right before giving birth to her first child. Looking effortless with her signature side parted pixie haircut and flawless olive complexion, Frankie smiled for the camera ahead of the significant moment.

The star has two sons

In the image, the mother-of-two looked glammed up in a hospital gown, bravely opting for a heavy eye makeup look consisting of black eyeliner, mascara, and sharply defined brows.

She captioned the sweet throwback picture: "All dressed up to have a baby," with a laughing emoji.

Frankie shared an additional series of images of Parker on her main feed to further celebrate his birthday.

She captioned the adorable post: "The one who made us Mummy and Daddy. The first baby to all my friends… the kindest boy… with the biggest heart… yet knows how to push all of the boundaries - we love you Parks… we have a bloomin' 9 year old?! #birthday #son #mum."

