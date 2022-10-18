Frankie Bridge shares cutest pregnancy throwback photo – fans react

Loose Women host Frankie Bridge delighted fans as she shared the sweetest throwback photo online. The star celebrated her son Parker's ninth birthday by posting an image from her pregnancy with her eldest child via social media – and she looked glowing.

SEE: Frankie Bridge steals the show in one of her best looks yet

Frankie, 33, was pictured in a hospital bed right before giving birth to her first child. Looking effortless with her signature side parted pixie haircut and flawless olive complexion, Frankie smiled for the camera ahead of the significant moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

In the image, the mother-of-two looked glammed up in a hospital gown, bravely opting for a heavy eye makeup look consisting of black eyeliner, mascara, and sharply defined brows.

SHOP: Frankie Bridge just found the perfect holiday dress from H&M – and it's under £40

She captioned the sweet throwback picture: "All dressed up to have a baby," with a laughing emoji.

Frankie has two children with her husband Wayne Bridge – birthday boy Parker, nine, and Carter, five. She also has a teenage stepson called Jaydon.

Frankie looks so glam in the throwback snap

Frankie shared an additional series of images of Parker on her main feed to further celebrate his birthday. She captioned the adorable post: "The one who made us Mummy and Daddy. The first baby to all my friends… the kindest boy… with the biggest heart… yet knows how to push all of the boundaries - we love you Parks… we have a bloomin' 9 year old?! #birthday #son #mum."

The star shared the pictures to celebrate her son's birthday

Fans and close friends flocked to wish Frankie's eldest a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday to you lovely boy," one said, while another wrote: "Happy 9th birthday Parker!" A third added: "Aww, happy birthday young man."

WOW: Frankie Bridge displays sculpted figure in eye-catching sportswear

Frankie recently caused a stir as she joined sister Tor Cook at a fertility clinic. The Loose Women star shared a photo of the pair together in the waiting room, where they both wore face masks. Frankie looked sensational in the snap as she wore a slinky jacket, cream trousers and matching trainers. Meanwhile, Tor styled out a contemporary denim jacket with a pair of green trousers.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.