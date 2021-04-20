Kim Kardashian shares adorable new photos of 'triplets' – fans react The KKWBeauty star has four children

Kim Kardashian delighted her fans after she shared the most adorable photos of her daughter Chicago with her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a surprise in store for her followers too as she teasingly told them to swipe through the photos for "lol's".

MORE: Kim Kardashian stuns fans with latest photo of North for this reason

In the first image, little Chicago – affectionately known as Chi – stands in-between Stormi – Kylie Jenner's daughter – and True – Khloe Kardashian's daughter – in a gorgeous kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian unveils incredible children's village at private family home

All three of them are wearing pretty dresses and smiling for the camera as they snack on some sweets.

A second photo sees Chi and True holding hands while little Stormi has both of her arms raised in the air while her tube of sweets appears to have fallen and scattered on the kitchen floor.

The third image that Kim referred to as "lols" sees all of the girls down on their hands and knees as they eat what appears to be multi-coloured candy off the ground.

READ: Kim Kardashian shares adorable rare family picture with all four children

MORE: Kim Kardashian's billionaire status: how did she make her money?

Kim delighted fans with photos of 'triplets' Stormi, Chicago and True

Captioning the snaps, Kim wrote: "TRIPLETS (swipe for lol's)".

Fans were quick to react to the adorable photos, with Khloe among the first to respond, writing: "Our angels!!!!" A second said: "Chicago is so cute!"

A third added: "Stormi really is the cutest baby ever created," and a fourth said of True: "Baby True is such a cutie and they dress her so well."

Kim joked about the three girls eating sweets off the floor

Others queried why Kim was letting them eat off of the floor, although many joked it was probably just as clean as a plate.

Kim shares Chicago and her other children, North, Saint and Psalm, with estranged husband Kanye West.

It was previously revealed in court filings that Kanye is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children in the wake of the couple's divorce.

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

MORE: Kim Kardashian shows support for husband Kanye West in new photo

Kim shares four children with Kanye West

Kim and her children are all living in California while Kanye has been splitting his time between his ranch in Wyoming and California.

Kim, 40, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye, seven years after they wed in 2014.

The decision comes after a tough year for the family which saw Kanye suffer a public mental health breakdown, attempt to run for president, and take to social media to reveal private family secrets.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.