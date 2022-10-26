8 Halloween nail art ideas inspired by celebs: Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa & more Halloween is right around the corner

Crazy wigs, decorative face paint and coloured contact lenses - Halloween is the perfect opportunity to get experimental with your beauty routine. Whether you’re a die-hard Halloween addict who lives for 31st October or you’re just looking for a way to get out of wearing a costume this year, you’ll love these creepy Halloween nail art designs inspired by celebrities.

RELATED: 25 amazing celebrity Halloween costumes you probably forgot about

From Christina Aguilera to Vanessa Hudgens, Anya Taylor-Joy to Lizzo, we've rounded up eight incredible Halloween nail art ideas sported by celebrities to test out. Keep scrolling to discover a handful of spooky designs and trick or treat yo'self with a creative Halloween mani…

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera dazzled fans with her blood-dripping tips designed by LA-based nail artist Kim Truong.

Behati Prinsloo

Victoria's Secret model wowed with her ghoulish nail art featuring monochrome ghosts, skeletons and spider webs – also designed by Kim Truong.

MORE: The best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives in 2022

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her fresh set of boney gels featuring a monochrome ombre effect and glow-in-the-dark detail.

The Disney star is also a fan of a wine red manicure – a practical option for those wanting to effortlessly transition from Halloween to Christmas through their choice of nail polish.

Dua Lipa

Queen of nails Dua Lipa showcased her simple orange French tips which would be ideal for those wanting an understated yet eye-catching Halloween nail aesthetic.

MORE: The 15 most popular Halloween makeup looks for 2022 according to TikTok

Anya Taylor-Joy

Another stunning design by Kim Truong, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-J'oy's lace-clad tips are a beautifully gothic yet original choice for Halloween.

Lizzo

Who said Halloween nails had to be pretty? Juice singer Lizzo went all out when she dressed up as Yoda for Halloween, flashing a peak of her long, claw-like nail extensions.

RELATED: The most fashionable Halloween costumes for 2022

Adam Levine

While he may be on the naughty step as of late, Adam Levine's pastel webbed manicure is proof that playful nail art isn't just for the girls.

Cardi B

For Cardi B, the crazier the better – and that applies to her beauty tricks too. The WAP performer rocked a striking set of spider extensions, which made for some spooktacular nail candy.

SHOP: 13 Netflix horror films and TV shows that will keep you awake at night this Halloween 2022

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.