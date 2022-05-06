Kim Kardashian throws epic birthday party for son Psalm – and wait 'til you see his cake Kim shares her children with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian knows how to throw a great party and she didn't disappoint on Thursday when she treated her son Psalm to an epic third birthday bash.

The 41-year-old pulled out all the stops to make sure her youngest child had a day to remember as she gathered friends and family in her $60m Calabasas estate for an unforgettable Hulk-themed event, which included extravagant balloon displays and one incredible cake.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian throws unforgettable third birthday party for son Psalm

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside the celebrations, showing off her hallway that had been decorated with hundreds of green balloons of varying sizes.

There was also a wall of Hulk fists with 'Psalm' spelled out overhead in graffiti-style lettering, and life-size replicas of the green superhero scattered throughout the garden.

The fun and games didn't stop there though as Psalm and his friends were treated to a slime-making station that had the option of different slime scents, including apple, coconut, cotton candy, marshmallow, and cupcake.

Psalm's head was superimposed on Hulk's body

There were also several trays of green beads, paints, glitters, and mini Hulk action figures laid out that the children could add to their slime for some fun textures.

Keeping with the theme, sweet treats were hidden inside large Hulk fist-shaped coverings that the kids had to smash open with wooden mallets to get to the goodies inside.

There were also churros that had been wrapped in customized paper which featured Psalms' head superimposed onto Hulk's superhero body.

Psalm was treated to an epic Hulk-shaped birthday cake

But it was the birthday boy's cake that was the real masterpiece. Psalm was treated to a decadent-looking dessert that featured a huge Hulk-shaped fist smashing through the top of the cake, with the surrounding green icing made to look like it was cracking from the impact.

Psalm celebrated his special day with his siblings North West, eight, Chicago, four, and Saint, six, as well as his cousins True, four, Penelope, nine, and Dream, five.

