Georgia and David Tennant share rare family photos of Halloween fun with children The Doctor Who star hid his identity with a face mask

If anyone knows how to do Halloween, it's Georgia and David Tennant! The Doctor Who star and his wife treated their children to an evening of family fun, trick or treating and spooktacular costumes on Sunday night.

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of their evening, mother-of-five Georgia gave fans a rare glimpse into the family's evening together. "Halloween is my happy place," she penned, before posting snaps of her daughter's realistic SFX makeup that left her with gruesome cuts and bloody scrapes.

"We even made it out of the house," wrote Georgia, sharing a photo of David walking alongside their children Wilfred, Olive, Doris and two-year-old Birdie.

Other photos showed Birdie tucking into a bag of sweets, looking adorable in her witch costume complete with polka dot hat and striped tights.

Little Birdie looked so sweet in her Halloween costume

"One of us made more effort than the other," wrote the actress, sharing a selfie of herself and David dressed up for the evening. David donned a floral facemask over his nose and heavy smokey eye makeup, whilst Georgia tucked her flowing blonde locks into a black wig, adding a moustache and aviator sunglasses.

The family's outing is a first in a while after the couple were forced to isolate away from their children due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Following their time in quarantine, Georgia marked the occasion with a sweet post.

"Happy end of isolation to us," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who really showed up these past weeks (not literally cos that’s very much against the rules) you've very much renewed our faith in humanity.

Trick or treat! The Tennants hit the town to collect Halloween sweets

"And from me; thank you to him who nursed me through some pretty bleak moments. Sorry I repaid you by giving you Covid #bestwife."

David and Georgia's period of isolation meant they missed out on an important family milestone last week. Their eldest daughter Olive made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Jamie Dornan's new movie Belfast, in which the ten-year-old makes her first film appearance.

With her parents stuck at home, Olive was accompanied to the event by her big brother, 19-year-old Ty, with the siblings happily posing for photos together ahead of the screening.

