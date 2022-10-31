Frankie Bridge shares heart-melting clip of son helping his famous mum The star has two sons with footballer Wayne Bridge

Aw, Frankie Bridge is one lucky mummy with a son like Parker, age nine, helping her out at home.

The Loose Women panelist and former Saturdays band member took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweetest clip of Parker giving her a hand with her popular 'Frankie's Faves' style segment.

Frankie, 33, models her favourite outfits from high street stories on her social media account each week, and on Sunday, the star had a little helper.

"My little assistant for #frankiesfaves today," wrote Frankie beside a clip of her son Parker carrying several bags of clothes up the stairs for his mum to try on.

Parker helped mum out

In the short video, we see Parker multitasking, carrying bags while wearing headphone and carrying his tablet at the same time – a busy boy! We wonder if her son helps her out every week in this way.

Frankie also shares son Carter, five, and stepson, Jayden, with her husband Wayne Bridge. They are a close family and like to update their Instagram followers on their home life together from time to time.

The Bridge family

Earlier in October, Frankie celebrated Parker's birthday by posting an image from her pregnancy with her eldest child on social media.

The singer was pictured in a hospital bed right before giving birth to her first child, smiling for the camera ahead of the significant moment and looking very glam in her hospital gown. She captioned the sweet throwback picture: "All dressed up to have a baby," with a laughing emoji.

Frankie and Wayne's eldest son Parker

Frankie shared an additional series of images of Parker on her main feed to further celebrate his birthday.

She captioned the adorable post: "The one who made us Mummy and Daddy. The first baby to all my friends… the kindest boy… with the biggest heart… yet knows how to push all of the boundaries - we love you Parks… we have a bloomin' 9 year old?! #birthday #son #mum."

