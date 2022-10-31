Peter Andre reveals fun Halloween plans with youngest children

Peter Andre, 49, shares two young children with his wife Emily Andre, 32, and on Monday's episode of This Morning the singer revealed their fun plans for this Halloween.

When presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked the star what his plans for the spooky evening were, he replied: "Yeah trick or treat tonight, absolutely."

WATCH: Peter Andre's home got struck by lightning

He didn't elaborate on what his little ones would be dressing up as, but he came dressed as a ghoul for the ITV Halloween special.

The episode saw the cast of This Morning dress up as members of the Adams Family and they had a whole host of special guests dropping in, wearing creepy costumes.

Peter revealed his Halloween plans on This Morning

Peter shares children Amelia, eight and Theo, five, with Emily and we're sure they will have fun trick or treating. It's likely the little ones will venture out on a sweetie hunt near their family home in Surrey.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has shown off various glimpses inside the grand residence and it looks gorgeous. Just last week, the star had a home disaster though when his chimney was struck by lightning.

Luckily no one was harmed during the freak accident, although he did detail how his eldest daughter Princess screamed loudly when it happened. Emily was away at the time with the youngest two so thankfully they didn't experience the scary incident.

Peter's son Junior also joined in the spooky fun

Will Peter and Emily be expanding their family any time soon? In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Pete has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

However, don't expect the pitter patter of tiny feet just yet as Emily admitted they're "on the fence" about adding to the family at the moment.

