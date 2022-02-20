Peter Andre sparks fan reaction with photo of lookalike son Junior's 'special night' The singer is a proud dad-of-four

Peter Andre is a doting dad, and he shared his pride in his eldest child, 16-year-old Junior, at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a snapshot of his son that showed him standing outside, wearing an incredible purple suit with a black shirt and shoes with a black overnight bag by his feet.

The Australian sweetly captioned the image: "My boy getting ready for a special night. Looking good son @officialjunior_andre." His fans were quick to compliment the singer's son on his outfit and to comment on how much he looks like his dad.

"Love the suit x," one wrote, while another added: "That suit is amazing x." A third commented: "Handsome mini Pete," and a fourth agreed, adding: "Double of you x."

Many of the star's followers were clearly speechless at the photo, simply adding rows of heart emojis to the comment section. Peter is a devoted dad to two sons and two daughters.

Junior wore an eye-catching suit

He shares his eldest children Junior and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price. The pair tied the knot in 2005 but divorced four years later.

The star is now married to NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, who he married in 2015, and the loved-up couple share Amelia, eight, and Theo, four.

Earlier this week, Peter shared the adorable way he treated his family for Valentine's Day. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a picture of his wife and children enjoying a healthy-looking dinner at a restaurant.

Peter pictured with wife Emily and his eldest children

"My perfect Valentine's night," he captioned the gorgeous shot. The family had all been served the same delicious dish, which appeared to be courgette pasta with figs and tomatoes on the side.

Emily sat on one side of the table with Theo, while Peter sat opposite them with Amelia, Princess, and Junior.

