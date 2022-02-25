Peter Andre's youngest daughter Amelia issues heartwarming apology - see photo

Peter Andre gave an insight into family life on Friday when she shared an adorable note from his youngest daughter Amelia.

MORE: Peter Andre’s must-see parenting hack for children Amelia and Theo

The eight-year-old penned: " Sorry too full and the ready breck is too runny!" with a few small grammatical errors, missing the extra 'o' off of the word too. The Mysterious Girl singer wrote alongside the picture: "My 8-year-old is too cute. Love you Millie."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares parenting hack with fans

Nobody likes runny porridge, so we hope her dad steps up his breakfast game immediately!

While Peter often shares photos of his older children on his Instagram page, any pictures featuring his younger children Amelia and Theo only show the children from behind or with their faces obscured to protect their privacy.

Peter's daughter left her dad a note

MORE: 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children

MORE: Peter Andre's video of Junior divides fans – and even the teenager is embarrassed

Peter is a father of four children: he shares son, Junior, 16, and daughter Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price, and his younger children, Amelia, seven, and son Theo, five, with his second wife, Emily MacDonagh.

Speaking about being a stepmum to two children, Emily was candid in an interview with The Times. "I think I take on more of a big-sister role," Emily said. "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

The singer has four beautiful children

Emily has written a book, Growing Up For Girls, and while on the promotional trail, the doctor shared some very rare insights into her home life.

"Seeing the different journeys they've all been on was really useful to me," she told the Mirror, adding: "Millie is seven, nearly eight and in a few years she'll be having the sex education stuff at school so I am having to start thinking through those issues.

She continued: "My son Theo is only five, but he's already asked me how he got in my tummy. He doesn't need to know how babies are made so I answer with minimum information and he just says, 'Oh yeah, that's fine,'" she added with a laugh.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.